Mandapeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mandapeta Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Leela Krishna Vegulla PPOI -- -- Nallamilli Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy IND -- -- Kona Surya Bhaskara Rao IND -- -- Guttula Srinivasu IND -- -- Dasi Eswararao YSRCP -- -- Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose TDP -- -- Jogeswara Rao. V IND -- -- Mandapalli. Ravi IND -- -- Satyanarayana Marni NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Kona. Satya Narayana . INC -- -- Kamana Prabhakararao

48. Mandapeta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,14,324 voters of which 1,04,851 are male and 1,09,471 are female and 2 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Mandapeta, recorded a voter turnout of 87%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 87.58% and in 2009, 82.72% of Mandapeta's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jogeswara Rao V of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 36,014 votes which was 20.99% of the total votes polled. Jogeswara Rao V polled a total of 1,71,607 (43.57%) votes.TDP's Jogeswara Rao V won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 17440 (11.16%) votes. Jogeswara Rao V polled 1,56,303 which was 43.57% of the total votes polled.Mandapeta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मण्डापेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మండపేట (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).