Gangadhara Nellore Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Gangadhara Nellore Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME ANC -- -- G. Palani MDPP -- -- Pallipattu. Abhinav Vishnu JHDP -- -- Peruru Ramaiah JSP -- -- Dr. Ugandhar. P IND -- -- K.Chinnabba INC -- -- Dr. Sodem. Narasimhulu BJP -- -- V. Rajendran IND -- -- Chenji Madhu Babu IND -- -- N.Rajesh NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- K. Narayana Swamy TDP -- -- Anaganti Harikrishna

171. Gangadhara Nellore is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 1,99,405 voters of which 1,00,075 are male and 99,320 are female and 10 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gangadhara Nellore, recorded a voter turnout of 86.45%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.33% and in 2009, 83.6% of Gangadhara Nellore's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Narayanaswamy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 20,565 votes which was 13.21% of the total votes polled. Narayanaswamy polled a total of 1,55,623 (45.62%) votes.INC's Kuthuhalam Gummadi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10826 (7.93%) votes. Kuthuhalam Gummadi polled 1,36,442 which was 45.62% of the total votes polled.Gangadhara Nellore went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: गंगाधर नेल्लूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గంగాధర నెల్లూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).