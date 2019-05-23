English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhimli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhimli (భీమిలి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhimli (భీమిలి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
20. Bhimli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 3,05,958 voters of which 1,52,134 are male and 1,53,805 are female and 19 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Bhimli, recorded a voter turnout of 73.9%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 75.19% and in 2009, 79.03% of Bhimli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ganta Srinivasa Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 37,226 votes which was 17.57% of the total votes polled. Ganta Srinivasa Rao polled a total of 2,11,886 (29.56%) votes.
PRAP's Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Sirnu) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 6310 (3.58%) votes. Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Sirnu) polled 1,76,353 which was 29.56% of the total votes polled.
Bhimli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: भीमिली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and భీమిలి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Bhimli, recorded a voter turnout of 73.9%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 75.19% and in 2009, 79.03% of Bhimli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Bhimli Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Gandikota Rajesh
JSP
--
--
Naga Sandeep Panchakarla
JNJP
--
--
D.Prabha Goud
IND
--
--
Kuna. Baburao
PPOI
--
--
K.Atchim Naidu
TDP
--
--
Sabbam Hari
IND
--
--
Banka Venkata Apparao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Ramadasu Teddu
YSRCP
--
--
Muttamsetti Srinivasarao
BJP
--
--
Apparao Korada
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ganta Srinivasa Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 37,226 votes which was 17.57% of the total votes polled. Ganta Srinivasa Rao polled a total of 2,11,886 (29.56%) votes.
PRAP's Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Sirnu) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 6310 (3.58%) votes. Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Sirnu) polled 1,76,353 which was 29.56% of the total votes polled.
Bhimli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: भीमिली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and భీమిలి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results