Durg Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Durg Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Vijay Baghel NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sunil Kumar Markandey IND -- -- Guru Dada Lokesh BKP -- -- Anurag Singh SUCI -- -- Aatma Ram Sahu GGP -- -- Farid Mohammad Quraishi BPHP -- -- Pitambar Lal Nishad IPBP -- -- Tressa David SHS -- -- Kamlesh Kumar Nagarchi INC -- -- Pratima Chandrakar IND -- -- Manoj Gaykwad Chhattisgarhiya RHSP -- -- Sevakram Banjare BSCP -- -- Rajesh Kumar Dubey CSM -- -- Raj Kumar Gupta Advocate APOI -- -- Malik Ram Thakur SRDP -- -- Hidar Bhati IND -- -- Anoop Kumar Pandey IND -- -- Praveen Tiwari IND -- -- Pokhraj Meshram IND -- -- Arun Kumar Joshi BSP -- -- Geetanjali Singh

7. Durg is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.5%. The estimated literacy level of Durg is 78.67%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tamradhwaj Sahu of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16,848 votes which was 1.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.35% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Saroj Pandey of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 9,954 votes which was 1.10% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.22% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.74% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.97% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Durg was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,48,929 men, 9,09,771 women and 222 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Durg is: 21.2009 81.3943Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दुर्ग, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); দুর্গ, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); दुर्ग, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); દુર્ગ, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); துர்க், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దుర్గ్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ದುರ್ಗ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); ദുർഗ്, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).