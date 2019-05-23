English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Durg Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Durg (दुर्ग) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Durg is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.5%. The estimated literacy level of Durg is 78.67%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tamradhwaj Sahu of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16,848 votes which was 1.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.35% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Saroj Pandey of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 9,954 votes which was 1.10% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.22% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Durg Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Vijay Baghel
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sunil Kumar Markandey
IND
--
--
Guru Dada Lokesh
BKP
--
--
Anurag Singh
SUCI
--
--
Aatma Ram Sahu
GGP
--
--
Farid Mohammad Quraishi
BPHP
--
--
Pitambar Lal Nishad
IPBP
--
--
Tressa David
SHS
--
--
Kamlesh Kumar Nagarchi
INC
--
--
Pratima Chandrakar
IND
--
--
Manoj Gaykwad Chhattisgarhiya
RHSP
--
--
Sevakram Banjare
BSCP
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Dubey
CSM
--
--
Raj Kumar Gupta Advocate
APOI
--
--
Malik Ram Thakur
SRDP
--
--
Hidar Bhati
IND
--
--
Anoop Kumar Pandey
IND
--
--
Praveen Tiwari
IND
--
--
Pokhraj Meshram
IND
--
--
Arun Kumar Joshi
BSP
--
--
Geetanjali Singh
