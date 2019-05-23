Rajanagaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

49. Rajanagaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,01,201 voters of which 99,886 are male and 1,01,307 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajanagaram, recorded a voter turnout of 87.47%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.88% and in 2009, 86.48% of Rajanagaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pendurthi Venkatesh of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 8,887 votes which was 5.53% of the total votes polled. Pendurthi Venkatesh polled a total of 1,60,757 (36.14%) votes.TDP's Pendurthi Venkatesh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the IND candidate by a margin of 6936 (4.87%) votes. Pendurthi Venkatesh polled 1,42,552 which was 36.14% of the total votes polled.Rajanagaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजानगरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజానగరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).