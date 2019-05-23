English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Visakhapatnam North Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Visakhapatnam North (విశాఖపట్నం ఉత్తరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Visakhapatnam North (విశాఖపట్నం ఉత్తరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
23. Visakhapatnam North ( Vizag North) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,80,151 voters of which 1,39,784 are male and 1,40,350 are female and 17 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Visakhapatnam North, recorded a voter turnout of 62.65%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 59.83% and in 2009, 67.81% of Visakhapatnam North's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju of BJP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 18,240 votes which was 11.41% of the total votes polled. Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju polled a total of 1,59,862 (34.59%) votes.
INC's Vijaya Kumar Thynala won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 5523 (3.87%) votes. Vijaya Kumar Thynala polled 1,42,643 which was 34.59% of the total votes polled.
Visakhapatnam North went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विशाखापट्नम उत्तर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విశాఖపట్నం ఉత్తరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Visakhapatnam North, recorded a voter turnout of 62.65%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 59.83% and in 2009, 67.81% of Visakhapatnam North's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Visakhapatnam North Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SPP
--
--
Adi Babu Karri
BJP
--
--
Vishnu Kumar Raju Penmetsa
INC
--
--
Gompa Govinda Raju
YRPP
--
--
Grandha Satheesh Kumar
MDPP
--
--
Nakka Nammi Grace
DBP
--
--
Banna Ramesh
JSP
--
--
Pasupuleti Usha Kiran
TDP
--
--
Ganta Srinivasa Rao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Borra Ramesh
IND
--
--
Appala Raju Nammi
PPOI
--
--
Srinivas Aditya .D
IND
--
--
Vaddi Hari Ganesh
IND
--
--
Vinod Kumar Singuru
IND
--
--
Sondi Krishna
IND
--
--
Sreenu Seerapu
YSRCP
--
--
Kammila Kannaparaju (K.K. Raju)
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju of BJP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 18,240 votes which was 11.41% of the total votes polled. Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju polled a total of 1,59,862 (34.59%) votes.
INC's Vijaya Kumar Thynala won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 5523 (3.87%) votes. Vijaya Kumar Thynala polled 1,42,643 which was 34.59% of the total votes polled.
Visakhapatnam North went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विशाखापट्नम उत्तर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విశాఖపట్నం ఉత్తరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results