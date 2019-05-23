Rajahmundry City Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rajahmundry City Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Chekuri Sairaju JSP -- -- Anusri Satyanarayana MDPP -- -- Pulagurtha Dosala Raju RPC(S) -- -- Meda Srinivasarao IND -- -- Kandavalli Solomon Raju (Salman) YSRCP -- -- Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao INC -- -- Boda Venkat IND -- -- Nunna Mohanrao Chowdary IND -- -- Nunnam Ramakrishna NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Bommula Dattu TDP -- -- Adireddy Bhavani

50. Rajahmundry City is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,53,087 voters of which 1,22,290 are male and 1,30,734 are female and 63 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajahmundry City, recorded a voter turnout of 66.34%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 68.91% and in 2009, 65.64% of Rajahmundry City's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Akula Satyanarayana of BJP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 26,377 votes which was 16.66% of the total votes polled. Akula Satyanarayana polled a total of 1,58,317 (31.12%) votes.INC's Routhu Surya Prakasarao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AGP candidate by a margin of 1284 (0.97%) votes. Routhu Surya Prakasarao polled 1,32,926 which was 31.12% of the total votes polled.Rajahmundry City went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजमंड्री शहर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజమండ్రి సిటీ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).