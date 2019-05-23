English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Puthalapattu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Puthalapattu (పూతలపట్టు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
173. Puthalapattu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 2,15,183 voters of which 1,06,823 are male and 1,08,340 are female and 20 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Puthalapattu , recorded a voter turnout of 85.92%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.17% and in 2009, 84.2% of Puthalapattu 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, M Sunil Kumar of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 902 votes which was 0.53% of the total votes polled. M Sunil Kumar polled a total of 1,70,651 (42.49%) votes.
INC's Dr P Ravi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 951 (0.63%) votes. Dr P Ravi polled 1,51,757 which was 42.49% of the total votes polled.
Puthalapattu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पूतलपट्टु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పూతలపట్టు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
VCK
--
--
Kommitta Dhanamjaya Rao
MDPP
--
--
A. Purushotham
IND
--
--
R. Raja
IND
--
--
A. Rajendran
TDP
--
--
Lalitha Kumari
BSP
--
--
Motukur Jagapathi
IND
--
--
Ranga Rohith
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
M. Babu
BJP
--
--
Banu Prakash. L
INC
--
--
G. Chitti Babu
