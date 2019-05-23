Mahasamund Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mahasamund Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Comrade Bhojlal Netam APOI -- -- Ashok Soni RHSP -- -- Rohit Kumar Kosre BSCP -- -- Dr. Virendra Choudhary IND -- -- Champalal Patel Guruji IND -- -- Khilawan Singh Dhruw INC -- -- Dhanendra Sahu BSP -- -- Dhansing Kosariya IND -- -- Tarun Kumar Dadsena IND -- -- Jagmohan Bhagwat Kosariya IND -- -- Devendar Singh Thakur (Rajput) IND -- -- Santosh Banjare NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Chunni Lal Sahu

9. Mahasamund is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 26.06%. The estimated literacy level of Mahasamund is 72.6%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chandu Lal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,217 votes which was 0.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Chandulal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 51,475 votes which was 6.63% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.61% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.7% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mahasamund was: Chandu Lal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,57,694 men, 7,58,435 women and 48 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mahasamund is: 21.275 82.8453Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महासमुन्द, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); মহাসামুন্দ, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); महासमुंद, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); મહાેસામુંદ, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); மகாசமுந்து, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మహాసముంద్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ಮಹಾ ಸಮುಂದ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); മഹാസമുന്ദ്, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).