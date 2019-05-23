English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ongole Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ongole (ఒంగోలు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
108. Ongole is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,29,317 voters of which 1,11,183 are male and 1,18,101 are female and 33 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Ongole, recorded a voter turnout of 83.95%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.55% and in 2009, 66.81% of Ongole's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Damacharla Janardhana Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 12,428 votes which was 6.85% of the total votes polled. Damacharla Janardhana Rao polled a total of 1,81,376 (42.94%) votes.
INC's Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Vasu) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 22986 (14.69%) votes. Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Vasu) polled 1,56,523 which was 42.94% of the total votes polled.
Ongole went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: ओंगोल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఒంగోలు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Ongole Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Sk. Reyaz
PSHP
--
--
Balineni Srinivas
IND
--
--
Kankanala Gopi
IND
--
--
Gangadi Malyadri
IND
--
--
Dasari Sundaram
BJP
--
--
Bodduluri Anjaneyulu
YSRCP
--
--
Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Vasu)
IND
--
--
Peravali Chandrasekhar
IND
--
--
Dhenuvakonda Srinivasa Murthy
IND
--
--
Firdous.Shaik
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Damacharla Janardhanarao
INC
--
--
Eda Sudhakara Reddy
