Gajuwaka Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Gajuwaka Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Keeranmayi.B RPI(A) -- -- T. Appala Swamy SPP -- -- Kosuri Janardhana Rao JNJP -- -- Paravada Eswara Rao JSP -- -- Pawan Kalyan Konidala BJP -- -- Pulusu Janardhana Rao TDP -- -- Palla Srinivasa Rao IND -- -- Gattim Jyothyswar Rao MDPP -- -- Pavani Pantagolusula IND -- -- Satish D. V. NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Nagireddy Tippala INC -- -- Gollakota Venkata Subba Rao

25. Gajuwaka is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 3,09,326 voters of which 1,57,542 are male and 1,51,769 are female and 15 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gajuwaka, recorded a voter turnout of 65.33%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 64.92% and in 2009, 69.53% of Gajuwaka's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Palla Srinivas Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 21,712 votes which was 11.52% of the total votes polled. Palla Srinivas Rao polled a total of 1,88,401 (33.2%) votes.PRAP's Chinthalapudi Venkataramaiah won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 17907 (11.66%) votes. Chinthalapudi Venkataramaiah polled 1,53,596 which was 33.2% of the total votes polled.Gajuwaka went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: गाजुवाका (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గాజువాక (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).