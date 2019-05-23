English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gajuwaka Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gajuwaka (గాజువాక) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
25. Gajuwaka is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 3,09,326 voters of which 1,57,542 are male and 1,51,769 are female and 15 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gajuwaka, recorded a voter turnout of 65.33%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 64.92% and in 2009, 69.53% of Gajuwaka's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Palla Srinivas Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 21,712 votes which was 11.52% of the total votes polled. Palla Srinivas Rao polled a total of 1,88,401 (33.2%) votes.
PRAP's Chinthalapudi Venkataramaiah won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 17907 (11.66%) votes. Chinthalapudi Venkataramaiah polled 1,53,596 which was 33.2% of the total votes polled.
Gajuwaka went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: गाजुवाका (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గాజువాక (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Gajuwaka Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Keeranmayi.B
RPI(A)
--
--
T. Appala Swamy
SPP
--
--
Kosuri Janardhana Rao
JNJP
--
--
Paravada Eswara Rao
JSP
--
--
Pawan Kalyan Konidala
BJP
--
--
Pulusu Janardhana Rao
TDP
--
--
Palla Srinivasa Rao
IND
--
--
Gattim Jyothyswar Rao
MDPP
--
--
Pavani Pantagolusula
IND
--
--
Satish D. V.
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Nagireddy Tippala
INC
--
--
Gollakota Venkata Subba Rao
