Nampong Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nampong Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Tainan James Jugli BJP -- -- Laisam Simai INC -- -- Komoli Mosang

51. Nampong is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Changlang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 8,863 voters of which 4,530 are male and 4,333 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Nampong, recorded a voter turnout of 88.49%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.79% and in 2009, 90.9% of Nampong's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Laisam Simai of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 203 votes which was 2.85% of the total votes polled. Laisam Simai polled a total of 7,126 (77.45%) votes.INC's Setong Sena won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the IND candidate by a margin of 3850 (54.89%) votes. Setong Sena polled 7,014 which was 77.45% of the total votes polled.Nampong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नामपोंग (Hindi), নামপোং (Bangla), நம்போங் (Tamil), and నాంపోంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).