Chodavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Chodavaram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IPBP -- -- Padavala Chakravarthy JSP -- -- P.V.S.N.Raju IND -- -- Ramachandra Rao Vankayala IND -- -- Venkata Appalaraju Ganapathiraju JNJP -- -- Golukonda Srinivasa Rao BJP -- -- Molli Venkata Ramana NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Kalidindi Surya Naga Sanyasi Raju INC -- -- Gunuru Venkata Rao YSRCP -- -- Karanam Dharmasri

26. Chodavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,10,313 voters of which 1,02,494 are male and 1,07,806 are female and 13 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chodavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 84.26%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.78% and in 2009, 81.15% of Chodavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kalidindi Surya Naga Sanyasi Raju (Babu) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 909 votes which was 0.55% of the total votes polled. Kalidindi Surya Naga Sanyasi Raju (Babu) polled a total of 1,66,583 (36.13%) votes.TDP's Kalidindi Suryana Naga Sanyasi Raju won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1385 (0.9%) votes. Kalidindi Suryana Naga Sanyasi Raju polled 1,53,994 which was 36.13% of the total votes polled.Chodavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: चोडवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చోడవరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).