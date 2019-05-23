Kandukur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kandukur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP -- -- Maheedhar Reddy Manugunta TDP -- -- Pothula Rama Rao NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Syed Gouse Mohiddin RPI(A) -- -- Parre Tirupathi Rao JSP -- -- Puli Mallikarjuna Rao IND -- -- Unnam Radhamma PSHP -- -- Sridhar Lingeswara Rao Kasukurthi PPOI -- -- Balakotaiah Menda INC -- -- Chilakapati Susheela IND -- -- Bezawada Seshaiah IND -- -- Gudipudi Narasimha Rao IND -- -- Kocherla Malyadri IND -- -- G. Karthik IND -- -- Oruganti Siva Ramaiah IND -- -- Jagannadham Suresh IND -- -- Janardhana Rao Pullagura IND -- -- Parna Srikanth IND -- -- Dande Srinivasa Murthy IND -- -- Jameer Shaik BJP -- -- Chandragiri Venkateswara Rao

109. Kandukur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,18,900 voters of which 1,08,970 are male and 1,09,906 are female and 24 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kandukur, recorded a voter turnout of 88.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 88.92% and in 2009, 83.52% of Kandukur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pothula Ramarao of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,806 votes which was 2.2% of the total votes polled. Pothula Ramarao polled a total of 1,73,113 (48.22%) votes.INC's Maheedhar Reddy Manugunta won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4243 (2.74%) votes. Maheedhar Reddy Manugunta polled 1,54,613 which was 48.22% of the total votes polled.Kandukur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कन्दकूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కందుకూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).