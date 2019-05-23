English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kandukur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kandukur (కందుకూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
109. Kandukur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,18,900 voters of which 1,08,970 are male and 1,09,906 are female and 24 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kandukur, recorded a voter turnout of 88.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 88.92% and in 2009, 83.52% of Kandukur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pothula Ramarao of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,806 votes which was 2.2% of the total votes polled. Pothula Ramarao polled a total of 1,73,113 (48.22%) votes.
INC's Maheedhar Reddy Manugunta won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4243 (2.74%) votes. Maheedhar Reddy Manugunta polled 1,54,613 which was 48.22% of the total votes polled.
Kandukur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: कन्दकूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కందుకూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Kandukur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
--
--
Maheedhar Reddy Manugunta
TDP
--
--
Pothula Rama Rao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Syed Gouse Mohiddin
RPI(A)
--
--
Parre Tirupathi Rao
JSP
--
--
Puli Mallikarjuna Rao
IND
--
--
Unnam Radhamma
PSHP
--
--
Sridhar Lingeswara Rao Kasukurthi
PPOI
--
--
Balakotaiah Menda
INC
--
--
Chilakapati Susheela
IND
--
--
Bezawada Seshaiah
IND
--
--
Gudipudi Narasimha Rao
IND
--
--
Kocherla Malyadri
IND
--
--
G. Karthik
IND
--
--
Oruganti Siva Ramaiah
IND
--
--
Jagannadham Suresh
IND
--
--
Janardhana Rao Pullagura
IND
--
--
Parna Srikanth
IND
--
--
Dande Srinivasa Murthy
IND
--
--
Jameer Shaik
BJP
--
--
Chandragiri Venkateswara Rao
