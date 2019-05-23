English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bastar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bastar (बस्तर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Bastar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 70.32%. The estimated literacy level of Bastar is 48.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dinesh Kashyap of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,24,359 votes which was 16.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Baliram Kashyap of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,00,262 votes which was 17.75% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.16% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.34% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bastar was: Dinesh Kashyap (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,32,842 men, 6,65,241 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bastar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bastar is: 19.3984 81.4907
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बस्तर, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); বস্তার, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); बस्तर, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); બસ્તર, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); பஸ்தார், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బస్తర్, ఛత్తీస్గఢ్ (Telugu); ಬಸ್ತರ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢ್ (Kannada); ബസ്തർ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Bastar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
ASKP
--
--
Mangalaram Karma
SHS
--
--
Suresh Kawasi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
APOI
--
--
Paneesh Prasad Nag
CPI
--
--
Ramu Ram Mourya
INC
--
--
Deepak Baij
BJP
--
--
Baidu Ram Kashyap
BSP
--
--
Aaytu Ram Mandavi
