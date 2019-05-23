V Madugula Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

V Madugula Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JNJP -- -- Bandaru Venkataramana PPOI -- -- Tadi Veera Jagadheeswari PRJP -- -- Barla Krishna JSP -- -- Sanyasinaidu Gavireddy IND -- -- Allu Bhanumathi BJP -- -- Mandala Santhoshi Subbalakshmi INC -- -- Boddu Srinivasa IND -- -- Challa Yerrunaidu IND -- -- Matala Ari Naidu NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Budi Mutyalanaidu TDP -- -- Gavireddi Ramanaidu

27. V Madugula is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,85,791 voters of which 91,078 are male and 94,710 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, V Madugula, recorded a voter turnout of 83.67%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.64% and in 2009, 81.66% of V Madugula's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Budi Mutyala Naidu of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 4,761 votes which was 3.24% of the total votes polled. Budi Mutyala Naidu polled a total of 1,47,160 (37.9%) votes.TDP's Gavireddi Rama Naidu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 6827 (4.9%) votes. Gavireddi Rama Naidu polled 1,39,224 which was 37.9% of the total votes polled.V Madugula went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: माडुगुला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మాడుగుల (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).