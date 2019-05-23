Take the pledge to vote

Kondapi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kondapi (కొండెపి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Kondapi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
110. Kondapi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.

This Rural constituency has 2,31,574 voters of which 1,14,960 are male and 1,16,611 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kondapi , recorded a voter turnout of 87.09%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.29% and in 2009, 76.68% of Kondapi 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Kondapi Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YRPP
--
--
Allari Ramaiah
INC
--
--
Sripathi Prakasam
PPOI
--
--
Kotte Balakrishna
IND
--
--
K Raju
IND
--
--
Kommu Yohanu
YSRCP
--
--
Madasi Venkaiah
TDP
--
--
Doctor Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy
IND
--
--
Nallapu Vijayaramaraju
IND
--
--
Kondru Kotaiah
IND
--
--
Venkateswarlu Yanamadni
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Kaki Prasad
BJP
--
--
Karatapu Raju

In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Doctor Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 5,440 votes which was 2.97% of the total votes polled. Doctor Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy polled a total of 1,83,255 (46.56%) votes.

INC's Gurrala Venkata Seshu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 5164 (3.34%) votes. Gurrala Venkata Seshu polled 1,54,814 which was 46.56% of the total votes polled.

Kondapi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: कोन्डपि (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కొండెపి (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
