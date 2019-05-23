English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanker Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kanker (कांकेर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Kanker is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 48%. The estimated literacy level of Kanker is 73.33%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vikram Usendi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 35,158 votes which was 3.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.75% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.23% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kanker was: Vikram Usendi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,22,916 men, 7,25,459 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kanker Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kanker is: 20.116 80.7597
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कांकेर, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); কাঙ্কের, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); कांकेर, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); કાંકેર, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); காங்கேர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కాంకేర్, ఛత్తీస్గఢ్ (Telugu); ಕಂಕೆರ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢ್ (Kannada); കൺകേർ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
AWAITED
Kanker Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
APOI
--
--
Durgaprasad Thakur
BSCP
--
--
Mathan Singh Markam
IND
--
--
Narend Nag
IND
--
--
Harisingh Sidar
GGP
--
--
Ghanshyam Jurri
SHS
--
--
Umashankar Bhandari
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Mohan Mandavi
BSP
--
--
Sube Singh Dhurva
INC
--
--
Biresh Thakur
