Jaggampeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jaggampeta Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Jaggampudi Rajababu PSHP -- -- Kennedy Muppidi RPI -- -- Nageswararao Juthuka JSP -- -- Patamsetti Surya Chandra MDPP -- -- Paluri Ganapathi BJP -- -- Varalababu Srivatsavaya INC -- -- Marothi Siva Ganesh SPP -- -- Boddeti Apparao PPOI -- -- Lokeswararao Sana NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Jyothula Nehru YSRCP -- -- Jyothula Chantibabu

52. Jaggampeta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,11,402 voters of which 1,05,040 are male and 1,06,352 are female and 10 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Jaggampeta , recorded a voter turnout of 85.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.58% and in 2009, 78.83% of Jaggampeta 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jyothula Nehru of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 15,932 votes which was 9.59% of the total votes polled. Jyothula Nehru polled a total of 1,66,213 (34.84%) votes.INC's Thota Narasimham won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 789 (0.54%) votes. Thota Narasimham polled 1,46,893 which was 34.84% of the total votes polled.Jaggampeta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: जग्गमपेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and జగ్గంపేట (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).