Changlang South Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

52. Changlang South is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Changlang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 5,680 voters of which 2,854 are male and 2,826 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Changlang South, recorded a voter turnout of 88.13%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 92.62% and in 2009, 92.73% of Changlang South's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Phosum Khimhum of INC won in this seat defeating NCP's candidate by a margin of 1,994 votes which was 43.65% of the total votes polled. Phosum Khimhum polled a total of 4,568 (67.55%) votes.INC's Phosum Khimhun won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 1954 (45.45%) votes. Phosum Khimhun polled 4,299 which was 67.55% of the total votes polled.Changlang South went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: चांगलांग दक्षिण (Hindi), চাঙ্গিয়াং দক্ষিণ (Bangla), தெற்கு சங்லாங் (Tamil), and చాంగ్లాంగ్ సౌత్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).