English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajmahal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajmahal (राजमहल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajmahal (राजमहल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Rajmahal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 37.01%. The estimated literacy level of Rajmahal is 50.12%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vijay Kumar Hansdak of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 41,337 votes which was 4.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 39.88% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Devidhan Besra of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 8,983 votes which was 1.39% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 26.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.21% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajmahal was: Vijay Kumar Hansdak (JMM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,91,403 men, 6,62,063 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajmahal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Rajmahal is: 25.0548 87.8283
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजमहल, झारखंड (Hindi); রাজমহল, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); राजमहल, झारखंड (Marathi); રાજમહેલ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ராஜ்மகால், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాజ్ మహల్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್ ಮಹಲ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); രാജ്മഹൽ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Devidhan Besra of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 8,983 votes which was 1.39% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 26.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
Rajmahal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Hemlal Murmu
JMM
--
--
Vijay Kumar Hansdak
AIFB
--
--
Neeraj Hembrom
HND
--
--
Mahashay Tudu
IND
--
--
Christopher Murmu
BMP
--
--
Mary Nisha Hansdak
AITC
--
--
Monika Kisku
BSP
--
--
Baidhnath Pahadiya
IND
--
--
Mangal Marandi
IND
--
--
Barnad Hembrom
IND
--
--
Mandal Hansda
IND
--
--
Mahendra Hansda
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Mahesh Pahadiya
CPI(M)
--
--
Gopin Soren
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.21% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajmahal was: Vijay Kumar Hansdak (JMM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,91,403 men, 6,62,063 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajmahal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Rajmahal is: 25.0548 87.8283
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजमहल, झारखंड (Hindi); রাজমহল, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); राजमहल, झारखंड (Marathi); રાજમહેલ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ராஜ்மகால், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాజ్ మహల్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್ ಮಹಲ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); രാജ്മഹൽ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results