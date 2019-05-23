Rajmahal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

1. Rajmahal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 37.01%. The estimated literacy level of Rajmahal is 50.12%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vijay Kumar Hansdak of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 41,337 votes which was 4.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 39.88% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Devidhan Besra of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 8,983 votes which was 1.39% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 26.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.21% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajmahal was: Vijay Kumar Hansdak (JMM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,91,403 men, 6,62,063 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Rajmahal is: 25.0548 87.8283Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजमहल, झारखंड (Hindi); রাজমহল, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); राजमहल, झारखंड (Marathi); રાજમહેલ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ராஜ்மகால், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాజ్ మహల్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್​ ಮಹಲ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); രാജ്മഹൽ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).