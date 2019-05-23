English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pendurthi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pendurthi (పెందుర్తి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pendurthi (పెందుర్తి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
31. Pendurthi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,68,532 voters of which 1,34,664 are male and 1,33,865 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pendurthi, recorded a voter turnout of 74.72%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.18% and in 2009, 75.49% of Pendurthi's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 18,648 votes which was 10.23% of the total votes polled. Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy polled a total of 1,82,248 (32.99%) votes.
PRAP's Panchakarla Ramesh Babu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 3272 (2.09%) votes. Panchakarla Ramesh Babu polled 1,56,695 which was 32.99% of the total votes polled.
Pendurthi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पेन्दुर्ती (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పెందుర్తి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pendurthi, recorded a voter turnout of 74.72%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.18% and in 2009, 75.49% of Pendurthi's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Pendurthi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JNJP
--
--
Dittakavi. Swathi
JSP
--
--
Chintalapudi Venkata Ramaiah
PPOI
--
--
Nageshwara Rao Peela
IND
--
--
Kuchu Apparao
IND
--
--
Tatipudi Sreeramulu
TDP
--
--
Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy
BJP
--
--
Dr. Kasapu.V.V.V. Satyanarayana
IND
--
--
Molleti Eswara Rao
IND
--
--
Sk Safi Vulla
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Adari Ramesh
YSRCP
--
--
Annamreddy
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 18,648 votes which was 10.23% of the total votes polled. Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy polled a total of 1,82,248 (32.99%) votes.
PRAP's Panchakarla Ramesh Babu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 3272 (2.09%) votes. Panchakarla Ramesh Babu polled 1,56,695 which was 32.99% of the total votes polled.
Pendurthi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पेन्दुर्ती (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పెందుర్తి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results