Changlang North Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Changlang North Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Thinghaap Taiju BJP -- -- Tesam Pongte

53. Changlang North is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Changlang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 9,404 voters of which 4,940 are male and 4,464 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Changlang North, recorded a voter turnout of 84.92%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.99% and in 2009, 84.74% of Changlang North's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tesam Pongte of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 1,037 votes which was 13.93% of the total votes polled. Tesam Pongte polled a total of 7,444 (52.91%) votes.INC's Thinghaap Taiju won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 1254 (16.23%) votes. Thinghaap Taiju polled 7,726 which was 52.91% of the total votes polled.Changlang North went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: चांगलांग उत्तर (Hindi), চাঙ্গিয়াং উত্তর (Bangla), வடக்கு சங்லாங் (Tamil), and చాంగ్లాంగ్ నార్త్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).