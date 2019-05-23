Giddalur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Giddalur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NSP -- -- Annagaani Sudhakar BJP -- -- Pidatala Saraswathi JSP -- -- Byraboina Chandra Sekhar PPOI -- -- A. Hari Babu IND -- -- G. Pulla Reddy IND -- -- Gotham Pandu Rangaiah INC -- -- Pagadala Pedda Rangaswami TDP -- -- Ashok Reddy Muthumula IND -- -- Ramana Reddy Undela IND -- -- Mudavath Lakshmi Rama Naik IND -- -- Sk. Rasheed IND -- -- Sare Janardhan Nayudu NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Anna Rambabu

112. Giddalur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,32,927 voters of which 1,15,808 are male and 1,17,101 are female and 18 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Giddalur, recorded a voter turnout of 81.89%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.25% and in 2009, 74.37% of Giddalur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ashok Reddy Muthumula of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 12,893 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled. Ashok Reddy Muthumula polled a total of 1,82,105 (37.54%) votes.PRAP's Anna Rambabu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7546 (5.1%) votes. Anna Rambabu polled 1,48,030 which was 37.54% of the total votes polled.Giddalur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: गिद्दलूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గిద్దలూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).