Dumka Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dumka Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Stephan Besra CPI -- -- Senapati Murmu BJP -- -- Sunil Soren JPP -- -- Satish Soren IND -- -- Thakuroon Soren IND -- -- Baghrai Soren IND -- -- Probina Murmu JMM -- -- Shibu Soren NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Ramesh Tudu IND -- -- Mohril Murmu IND -- -- Raska Soren IND -- -- Rajesh Besra IND -- -- Samuel Tudu IND -- -- Dr. Shrilal Kisku AITC -- -- Arjun Pujhar

2. Dumka is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 37.38%. The estimated literacy level of Dumka is 63.04%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shibu Soren of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,030 votes which was 4.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 37.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Shibu Soren of JMM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18,812 votes which was 3.02% of the total votes polled. JMM had a vote share of 33.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.13% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dumka was: Shibu Soren (JMM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,58,403 men, 6,14,641 women and 5 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dumka is: 24.2696 87.2498Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दुमका, झारखंड (Hindi); দুমকা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); दुमका, झारखंड (Marathi); દુમકા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); தும்கா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దుమ్కా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ದುಮ್ಕಾ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ദുംക, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).