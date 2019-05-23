English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Payakaraopeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Payakaraopeta (పాయకరావుపేట) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
33. Payakaraopeta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 2,40,285 voters of which 1,18,947 are male and 1,21,336 are female and 2 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Payakaraopeta , recorded a voter turnout of 81.74%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.59% and in 2009, 74.89% of Payakaraopeta 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Anitha Vangalapudi of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 2,828 votes which was 1.57% of the total votes polled. Anitha Vangalapudi polled a total of 1,79,843 (32.11%) votes.
INC's Golla Baburao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 656 (0.42%) votes. Golla Baburao polled 1,57,890 which was 32.11% of the total votes polled.
Payakaraopeta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पायकारावपेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పాయకరావుపేట (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Payakaraopeta Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JNJP
--
--
Mortha Simhachalam
DBP
--
--
Vadlamuri Krishna Swaroop
IND
--
--
Talupulu Chevveti
IND
--
--
Suribabu Jakkala
JSP
--
--
Nakka Raja Babu
TDP
--
--
B. Bangaraiah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Golla Baburao
INC
--
--
Talluri Vijay Kumar
BJP
--
--
Kakara Nooka Raju
