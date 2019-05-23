Kuppam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kuppam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Venkataramana Muddhineni IND -- -- Padmaja.K IND -- -- S.Sathish IND -- -- Dr. T.P. Surya Chandra Rao VCK -- -- C.Ganesh INC -- -- Suresh @ Dr. B.R. Suresh Babu NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- N.S.Thulasinath TDP -- -- Nara Chandra Babu Naidu YSRCP -- -- Krishna Chandra Mouli

175. Kuppam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,13,146 voters of which 1,07,587 are male and 1,05,539 are female and 20 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kuppam, recorded a voter turnout of 85.43%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.97% and in 2009, 82.55% of Kuppam's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Nara Chandra Babu Naidu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 47,121 votes which was 28.65% of the total votes polled. Nara Chandra Babu Naidu polled a total of 1,64,481 (61.91%) votes.TDP's Nara Chandrababu Naidu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 46066 (31.71%) votes. Nara Chandrababu Naidu polled 1,45,287 which was 61.91% of the total votes polled.Kuppam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कुप्पम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కుప్పం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).