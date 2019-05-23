Kovvur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kovvur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JNJP -- -- Ethakota Saila BSP -- -- Ravi Kumar Murthy Tamballapalli IPBP -- -- Bonta Syam Ravi Prakash IND -- -- Kvk IND -- -- Kokkiripati Chinababu BJP -- -- Busi Surendranadh Benarji YSRCP -- -- Taneti Vanita IND -- -- Jalem Manohar IND -- -- G.V.R. NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Arigela.Aruna Kumari TDP -- -- Anitha Vangalapudi

54. Kovvur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 1,76,409 voters of which 86,134 are male and 90,265 are female and 10 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kovvur , recorded a voter turnout of 86.41%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.25% and in 2009, 83.78% of Kovvur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, K S Jawahar of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 12,745 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled. K S Jawahar polled a total of 1,43,910 (41.8%) votes.TDP's T V Rama Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 15478 (11.62%) votes. T V Rama Rao polled 1,33,179 which was 41.8% of the total votes polled.Kovvur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कोव्वूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కొవ్వూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).