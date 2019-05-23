English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kovvur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kovvur (కొవ్వూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kovvur (కొవ్వూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
54. Kovvur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 1,76,409 voters of which 86,134 are male and 90,265 are female and 10 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kovvur , recorded a voter turnout of 86.41%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.25% and in 2009, 83.78% of Kovvur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, K S Jawahar of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 12,745 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled. K S Jawahar polled a total of 1,43,910 (41.8%) votes.
TDP's T V Rama Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 15478 (11.62%) votes. T V Rama Rao polled 1,33,179 which was 41.8% of the total votes polled.
Kovvur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: कोव्वूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కొవ్వూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kovvur , recorded a voter turnout of 86.41%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.25% and in 2009, 83.78% of Kovvur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Kovvur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JNJP
--
--
Ethakota Saila
BSP
--
--
Ravi Kumar Murthy Tamballapalli
IPBP
--
--
Bonta Syam Ravi Prakash
IND
--
--
Kvk
IND
--
--
Kokkiripati Chinababu
BJP
--
--
Busi Surendranadh Benarji
YSRCP
--
--
Taneti Vanita
IND
--
--
Jalem Manohar
IND
--
--
G.V.R.
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Arigela.Aruna Kumari
TDP
--
--
Anitha Vangalapudi
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, K S Jawahar of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 12,745 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled. K S Jawahar polled a total of 1,43,910 (41.8%) votes.
TDP's T V Rama Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 15478 (11.62%) votes. T V Rama Rao polled 1,33,179 which was 41.8% of the total votes polled.
Kovvur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: कोव्वूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కొవ్వూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results