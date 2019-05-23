Godda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Godda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RSMP(S) -- -- Noor Hassan PSPU -- -- Asha Makede BMP -- -- Bajrangi Mahtha AAM -- -- Murari Kapri IND -- -- Jitendra Kumar Barnwal IND -- -- Anup Kumar Sinha JVM (P) -- -- Pradeep Yadav BJP -- -- Nishikant Dubey IND -- -- Mahesh Kumar Suman IND -- -- Madhusudan Ray IND -- -- K. Rangaiah IND -- -- Birendra Kumar NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Zaffar Obaid

3. Godda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.99%. The estimated literacy level of Godda is 61.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nishikant Dubey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 60,682 votes which was 5.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.26% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Nishikant Dubey of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,407 votes which was 0.80% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 23.73% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.55% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Godda was: Nishikant Dubey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,40,396 men, 7,50,375 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Godda is: 24.8286 87.211Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गोड्डा, झारखंड (Hindi); গোড্ডা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); गोड्डा, झारखंड (Marathi); ગોડ્ડા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கோடா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); గోడ్డా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಗೊಡ್ಡ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഗോഡ്ഡ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).