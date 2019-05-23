English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tuni Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tuni (తుని) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
35. Tuni is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,12,900 voters of which 1,05,879 are male and 1,07,003 are female and 18 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tuni, recorded a voter turnout of 82.28%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.92% and in 2009, 78.59% of Tuni's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dadisetti Raja of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 18,573 votes which was 11.61% of the total votes polled. Dadisetti Raja polled a total of 1,59,970 (39.17%) votes.
INC's Venkata Krishnam Raju Sriraja Vatsavayi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 8510 (6.02%) votes. Venkata Krishnam Raju Sriraja Vatsavayi polled 1,41,416 which was 39.17% of the total votes polled.
Tuni went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: तुनी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తుని (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Tuni Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MDPP
--
--
Appanna Geddam
TDP
--
--
Yanamala Krishnudu
INC
--
--
Doctor Pandurangarao
PPOI
--
--
Asapu Venkata Naga Surya Satya Prasad
PSHP
--
--
Udaya Bhaskararao Madiki
RPI(K)
--
--
Krishnaveni Bura
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Kuttumu Janardhan
YSRCP
--
--
Dadisetti Raja
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IPBP
--
--
Munasa Sathibabu
JNJP
--
--
Tamarana Apparao
JSP
--
--
Venkata Krishnamraju Srirajavatsavayi (Ashokbabu)
DBP
--
--
Saka Radhakrishna
IND
--
--
Yadala Ramakrishna
IND
--
--
Ankareddi Rajaseshu
BJP
--
--
Eswararao Velaga
