Nidadavole Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nidadavole Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Annavara Prasad Mukkamala PSHP -- -- Gudapati Srinivas IND -- -- Chitturi Suryanarayana IND -- -- J.N.V.S.Prakash JSP -- -- Atikala Naga Venkata Kusumanjali Ramyasri YSRCP -- -- G.Srinivas Naidu IND -- -- Sk.Asif NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Burugupalli Sesharao BJP -- -- Lingampalli Venkateswararao INC -- -- Peddireddy Subbarao

55. Nidadavole is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,03,084 voters of which 99,949 are male and 1,03,128 are female and 7 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nidadavole, recorded a voter turnout of 85.02%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.63% and in 2009, 87.46% of Nidadavole's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Burugupalli Sesha Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 6,359 votes which was 3.89% of the total votes polled. Burugupalli Sesha Rao polled a total of 1,63,398 (34.14%) votes.TDP's Burugupalli Sesha Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AGP candidate by a margin of 5766 (3.81%) votes. Burugupalli Sesha Rao polled 1,51,382 which was 34.14% of the total votes polled.Nidadavole went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: निडदवोलु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నిడదవోలు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).