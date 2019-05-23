Chatra Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Chatra Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Shaukat Ali NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Rajendra Sahu IND -- -- Rameshi Ram IND -- -- Yogendra Yadav INC -- -- Manoj Kumar Yadav BJP -- -- Sunil Kumar Singh BHSP -- -- Ramanand Das ABHM -- -- Sagar Ram JPP -- -- Pankaj Ranjan PJP(S) -- -- Ashutosh Kumar RJD -- -- Subhash Prasad Yadav IND -- -- Manoj Kumar Pandey IND -- -- Bhagalpuri Yadav IND -- -- Jaidula Ansari IND -- -- Duleshwar Saw IND -- -- Arun Kumar Yadav IND -- -- Ayub Khan IND -- -- Abdul Rajak Ansari IND -- -- Dhananjay Kumar IND -- -- Nandlal Prasad BSP -- -- Nageshwar Ganjhu IND -- -- Bagendra Ram IND -- -- Pramod Toppo IND -- -- Pawan Kumar IND -- -- Nandlal Prasad Keshri CPI -- -- Arjun Kumar

4. Chatra is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.41%. The estimated literacy level of Chatra is 59.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sunil Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,78,026 votes which was 24.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Inder Singh Namdhari of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16,178 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 22.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.68% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chatra was: Sunil Kumar Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,96,501 men, 6,16,060 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chatra is: 24.1067 84.8617Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चतरा, झारखंड (Hindi); ছত্রা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); चतरा, झारखंड (Marathi); છત્રા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); சத்ரா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఛత్రా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಚತ್ರಾ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ചത്ര, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).