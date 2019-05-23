English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chatra Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chatra (चतरा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Chatra is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.41%. The estimated literacy level of Chatra is 59.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sunil Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,78,026 votes which was 24.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Inder Singh Namdhari of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16,178 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 22.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.68% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chatra was: Sunil Kumar Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,96,501 men, 6,16,060 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chatra Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chatra is: 24.1067 84.8617
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चतरा, झारखंड (Hindi); ছত্রা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); चतरा, झारखंड (Marathi); છત્રા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); சத்ரா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఛత్రా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಚತ್ರಾ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ചത്ര, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Chatra Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Shaukat Ali
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rajendra Sahu
IND
--
--
Rameshi Ram
IND
--
--
Yogendra Yadav
INC
--
--
Manoj Kumar Yadav
BJP
--
--
Sunil Kumar Singh
BHSP
--
--
Ramanand Das
ABHM
--
--
Sagar Ram
JPP
--
--
Pankaj Ranjan
PJP(S)
--
--
Ashutosh Kumar
RJD
--
--
Subhash Prasad Yadav
IND
--
--
Manoj Kumar Pandey
IND
--
--
Bhagalpuri Yadav
IND
--
--
Jaidula Ansari
IND
--
--
Duleshwar Saw
IND
--
--
Arun Kumar Yadav
IND
--
--
Ayub Khan
IND
--
--
Abdul Rajak Ansari
IND
--
--
Dhananjay Kumar
IND
--
--
Nandlal Prasad
BSP
--
--
Nageshwar Ganjhu
IND
--
--
Bagendra Ram
IND
--
--
Pramod Toppo
IND
--
--
Pawan Kumar
IND
--
--
Nandlal Prasad Keshri
CPI
--
--
Arjun Kumar
