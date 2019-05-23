Prathipadu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Prathipadu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSHP -- -- Parvatha Prasad CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Manukonda Latchababu JSP -- -- Varupula Tammayyababu IND -- -- B.V.V. Satyanarayana Gorla MDPP -- -- Dadisetty Veerababu YSRCP -- -- Sri Purnachandra Prasad Parvatha NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Chilukuri Ram Kumar TDP -- -- Varupula Raja INC -- -- Ummidi Venkatrao

36. Prathipadu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,02,743 voters of which 1,00,671 are male and 1,02,058 are female and 14 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Prathipadu, recorded a voter turnout of 80.92%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.12% and in 2009, 75.06% of Prathipadu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Varupula Subbarao of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,413 votes which was 2.3% of the total votes polled. Varupula Subbarao polled a total of 1,48,075 (35.32%) votes.TDP's Parvatha Srisatyanarayana Murthy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 3286 (2.47%) votes. Parvatha Srisatyanarayana Murthy polled 1,32,851 which was 35.32% of the total votes polled.Prathipadu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: प्रत्तिपाडु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ప్రత్తిపాడు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).