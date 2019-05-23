Khonsa East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Khonsa East Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(S) -- -- Wangman Lowangcha NPEP -- -- Danhang Phuksa BJP -- -- Wanglam Sawin

55. Khonsa East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Tirap district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 9,360 voters of which 4,877 are male and 4,483 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Khonsa East, recorded a voter turnout of 75.24%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 72.72% and in 2009, 73.92% of Khonsa East's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Wanglam Sawin of PPA won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 877 votes which was 11.73% of the total votes polled. Wanglam Sawin polled a total of 7,478 (45.38%) votes.AITC's Kamthok Lowang won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 455 (5.94%) votes. Kamthok Lowang polled 7,658 which was 45.38% of the total votes polled.Khonsa East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: खोंसा पूर्व (Hindi), খোঁসা পূর্ব (Bangla), கிழக்கு கொன்சா (Tamil), and ఖోన్సా ఈస్ట్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).