Pithapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

7. Pithapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,29,591 voters of which 1,15,717 are male and 1,13,869 are female and 5 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pithapuram, recorded a voter turnout of 80.99%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.44% and in 2009, 78.29% of Pithapuram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, S V S N Varma of IND won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 47,080 votes which was 27.8% of the total votes polled. S V S N Varma polled a total of 1,69,330 (31.19%) votes.PRAP's Vanga Geetha Viswanadh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1036 (0.69%) votes. Vanga Geetha Viswanadh polled 1,49,479 which was 31.19% of the total votes polled.Pithapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पिठापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పిఠాపురం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).