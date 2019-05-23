English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Atmakur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Atmakur (ఆత్మకూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
115. Atmakur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,08,990 voters of which 1,03,763 are male and 1,05,215 are female and 12 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Atmakur, recorded a voter turnout of 82.44%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.59% and in 2009, 78.04% of Atmakur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Mekapati Goutham Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 31,412 votes which was 19.18% of the total votes polled. Mekapati Goutham Reddy polled a total of 1,63,788 (51.92%) votes.
INC's Anam Rama Narayana Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 18644 (12.59%) votes. Anam Rama Narayana Reddy polled 1,48,137 which was 51.92% of the total votes polled.
Atmakur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: आत्मकूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఆత్మకూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Atmakur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
--
--
Mekapati Goutham Reddy
BSP
--
--
Mandala. Padmaja
JSP
--
--
Cheerla. Chinnaa Reddy.
PPOI
--
--
Muramreddy Venkateswarlu
IND
--
--
Lali. Rajendra
IND
--
--
Ulladi Venkataiah
TDP
--
--
Bollineni Krishnaiah
INC
--
--
Chevuru Sreedhara Reddy
IND
--
--
Shaik Moinuddin
IND
--
--
Valluru Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy
IND
--
--
Suman Gadupudi
IND
--
--
Sura Bhaskar Reddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Anjaneyareddy Karnati
