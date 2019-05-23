English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kodarma Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kodarma (कोडरमा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kodarma (कोडरमा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Kodarma is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.91%. The estimated literacy level of Kodarma is 63.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ravindra Kr Ray of BJP won in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 98,654 votes which was 9.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Babulal Marandi of JVM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 48,520 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled. JVM had a vote share of 25.55% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.14% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kodarma was: Ravindra Kr Ray (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,70,003 men, 7,69,641 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kodarma Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kodarma is: 24.4599 85.4952
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोडरमा, झारखंड (Hindi); কোদারমা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); कोडरमा, झारखंड (Marathi); કોડારમા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கோதர்மா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోడర్మా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಕೋದರ್ಮ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); കൊടാർമ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Babulal Marandi of JVM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 48,520 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled. JVM had a vote share of 25.55% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Kodarma Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RJSWP
--
--
Ajay Krishna
BSP
--
--
Sarfaraj Ahmad
VSKP
--
--
Avadhesh Kumar Singh
HND
--
--
Tuklal Nayak
MSP
--
--
Bayas Kumar
JNC
--
--
Dayanand Kumar
JVM (P)
--
--
Babu Lal Marandi
AITC
--
--
Kanchan Kumari
AIFB
--
--
Shivnath Saw
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Raj Kumar Yadav
IND
--
--
Pradip Turi
IND
--
--
Md. Mahboob Alam
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rameshwar Prasad Yadav
BJP
--
--
Annpurna Devi
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.14% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kodarma was: Ravindra Kr Ray (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,70,003 men, 7,69,641 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kodarma Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kodarma is: 24.4599 85.4952
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोडरमा, झारखंड (Hindi); কোদারমা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); कोडरमा, झारखंड (Marathi); કોડારમા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கோதர்மா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోడర్మా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಕೋದರ್ಮ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); കൊടാർമ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results