Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kodarma Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kodarma (कोडरमा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kodarma Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kodarma (कोडरमा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Kodarma is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.91%. The estimated literacy level of Kodarma is 63.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ravindra Kr Ray of BJP won in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 98,654 votes which was 9.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Babulal Marandi of JVM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 48,520 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled. JVM had a vote share of 25.55% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.

Kodarma Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RJSWP
--
--
Ajay Krishna
BSP
--
--
Sarfaraj Ahmad
VSKP
--
--
Avadhesh Kumar Singh
HND
--
--
Tuklal Nayak
MSP
--
--
Bayas Kumar
JNC
--
--
Dayanand Kumar
JVM (P)
--
--
Babu Lal Marandi
AITC
--
--
Kanchan Kumari
AIFB
--
--
Shivnath Saw
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Raj Kumar Yadav
IND
--
--
Pradip Turi
IND
--
--
Md. Mahboob Alam
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rameshwar Prasad Yadav
BJP
--
--
Annpurna Devi

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.14% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kodarma was: Ravindra Kr Ray (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,70,003 men, 7,69,641 women and 1 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kodarma Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Kodarma is: 24.4599 85.4952

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोडरमा, झारखंड (Hindi); কোদারমা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); कोडरमा, झारखंड (Marathi); કોડારમા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கோதர்மா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోడర్మా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಕೋದರ್ಮ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); കൊടാർമ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram