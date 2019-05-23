Achanta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Achanta Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Javvadi Vijay Venkatram TDP -- -- Satyanarayana Pithani PPOI -- -- Nekkanti Anitha IND -- -- Karri Naga Satyanarayana Reddy IND -- -- Cherukuvada Venkata Rao IND -- -- Gottumukkala Shivaji (King) BJP -- -- Yedida Kodanda Chakrapani INC -- -- Nekkanti Venkata Satyanarayana (Satish) IND -- -- Palingi.Kanaka Ratnam IND -- -- Nanneti Pushpa Raju IND -- -- Srivyshnava Rao Murali Nakka IND -- -- Sikile Ratna Raju NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju

56. Achanta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,74,229 voters of which 86,245 are male and 87,983 are female and 1 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Achanta, recorded a voter turnout of 81.46%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.82% and in 2009, 83.4% of Achanta's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Satyanarayana Pithani of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 3,920 votes which was 3% of the total votes polled. Satyanarayana Pithani polled a total of 1,30,599 (46.24%) votes.INC's Satyanarayana Pithani won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15755 (13.27%) votes. Satyanarayana Pithani polled 1,18,745 which was 46.24% of the total votes polled.Achanta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: आचन्टा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఆచంట (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).