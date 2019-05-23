English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ghazipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghazipur (गाजीपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghazipur (गाजीपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
75. Ghazipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.69%. The estimated literacy level of Ghazipur is 72.41%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1851875 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Manoj Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 32,452 votes which was 3.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Radhey Mohan Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 69,309 votes which was 9.00% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 49.22% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.77% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.43% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ghazipur was: Manoj Sinha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,83,352 men, 8,18,105 women and 62 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ghazipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ghazipur is: 25.5 83.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गाजीपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); গাজিপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); गाजीपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ઘાઝિપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); காஸிபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); గాజీపూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಘಾಜಿಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഘാസിപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Radhey Mohan Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 69,309 votes which was 9.00% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 49.22% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Ghazipur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Ishwari Prasad Kushwaha
BJP
--
--
Manoj Sinha
KMSP
--
--
Brijendra Kumar Verma
JRP
--
--
Bharat
BJNP
--
--
Dr. Rajesh Kumar Singh
PMSP
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Yadav
CPI
--
--
Bhanu Prakash Pandey
BSP
--
--
Afzal Ansari
MAP
--
--
Rampravesh Sharma
SBSP
--
--
Ramji
NJP
--
--
Ved Prakash
PSP(L)
--
--
Santosh Kumar Yadav
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Hridaya Narayan Singh
INC
--
--
Ajit Pratap Kushawaha
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.77% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.43% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ghazipur was: Manoj Sinha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,83,352 men, 8,18,105 women and 62 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ghazipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ghazipur is: 25.5 83.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गाजीपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); গাজিপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); गाजीपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ઘાઝિપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); காஸிபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); గాజీపూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಘಾಜಿಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഘാസിപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results