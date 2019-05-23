English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khonsa West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khonsa West (खोंसा पश्चिम) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khonsa West (खोंसा पश्चिम) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
56. Khonsa West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Tirap district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This constituency has 10,185 voters of which 4,959 are male and 5,226 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Khonsa West, recorded a voter turnout of 91.69%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 92% and in 2009, 90.12% of Khonsa West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tirong Aboh of PPA won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 1,908 votes which was 22.07% of the total votes polled. Tirong Aboh polled a total of 8,644 (51.34%) votes.
INC's Yumsem Matey won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 468 (5.96%) votes. Yumsem Matey polled 7,850 which was 51.34% of the total votes polled.
Khonsa West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: खोंसा पश्चिम (Hindi), খোঁসা পশ্চিম (Bangla), மேற்கு கொன்சா (Tamil), and ఖోన్సా వెస్ట్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Khonsa West, recorded a voter turnout of 91.69%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 92% and in 2009, 90.12% of Khonsa West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Khonsa West Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NPEP
--
--
Tirong Aboh
BJP
--
--
Phawang Lowang
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tirong Aboh of PPA won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 1,908 votes which was 22.07% of the total votes polled. Tirong Aboh polled a total of 8,644 (51.34%) votes.
INC's Yumsem Matey won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 468 (5.96%) votes. Yumsem Matey polled 7,850 which was 51.34% of the total votes polled.
Khonsa West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: खोंसा पश्चिम (Hindi), খোঁসা পশ্চিম (Bangla), மேற்கு கொன்சா (Tamil), and ఖోన్సా వెస్ట్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results