English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Palacole Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Palacole (పాలకొల్లు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Palacole (పాలకొల్లు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
57. Palacole is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 1,90,125 voters of which 93,682 are male and 96,432 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Palacole, recorded a voter turnout of 81.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.29% and in 2009, 86.64% of Palacole's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 6,383 votes which was 4.49% of the total votes polled. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu polled a total of 1,42,034 (38.09%) votes.
INC's Usha Rani Bangaru won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AGP candidate by a margin of 5446 (4.17%) votes. Usha Rani Bangaru polled 1,30,532 which was 38.09% of the total votes polled.
Palacole went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पालकोल्लु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పాలకొల్లు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Palacole, recorded a voter turnout of 81.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.29% and in 2009, 86.64% of Palacole's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Palacole Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Gampala Mallikarjuna Rao
INC
--
--
Satyanarayana (Babji) Vardhineedi
JSP
--
--
Gunnam Narasimha Nagendra Rao (Gunnam Nagababu)
SP
--
--
Ponnapalli Rama Sachithanand
IND
--
--
Gottumukkala Shivaji
IND
--
--
Adabala Sateesh
YSRCP
--
--
Dr.Satyanarayana Murthy Chavatapalli @ Dr.Babji
BJP
--
--
Ravuri Lakshmana Swamy (Sudha)
IND
--
--
Palaparthi Johnson
IND
--
--
Navuduri Narasimharao
IND
--
--
Medidhi Rajababu
IND
--
--
Srinivas Mandela
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Dr.Nimmala Ramanaidu
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 6,383 votes which was 4.49% of the total votes polled. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu polled a total of 1,42,034 (38.09%) votes.
INC's Usha Rani Bangaru won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AGP candidate by a margin of 5446 (4.17%) votes. Usha Rani Bangaru polled 1,30,532 which was 38.09% of the total votes polled.
Palacole went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पालकोल्लु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పాలకొల్లు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results