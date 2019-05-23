Giridih Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

6. Giridih is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.59%. The estimated literacy level of Giridih is 68.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ravindra Kumar Pandey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 40,313 votes which was 4.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ravindra Kumar Pandey of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 94,738 votes which was 15.30% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 37.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.25% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.98% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Giridih was: Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,11,587 men, 7,00,052 women and 5 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Giridih is: 24.25 85.9167Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गिरिडीह, झारखंड (Hindi); গিরিডি, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); गिरिडीह, झारखंड (Marathi); ગીરીધીહ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கிரிதிஹ், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); గిరిడీహ్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಗಿರಿದಿಹ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഗിരിദിഹ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).