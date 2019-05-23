English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Giridih Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Giridih (गिरिडीह) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Giridih (गिरिडीह) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Giridih is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.59%. The estimated literacy level of Giridih is 68.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ravindra Kumar Pandey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 40,313 votes which was 4.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ravindra Kumar Pandey of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 94,738 votes which was 15.30% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 37.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.25% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.98% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Giridih was: Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,11,587 men, 7,00,052 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Giridih Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Giridih is: 24.25 85.9167
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गिरिडीह, झारखंड (Hindi); গিরিডি, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); गिरिडीह, झारखंड (Marathi); ગીરીધીહ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கிரிதிஹ், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); గిరిడీహ్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಗಿರಿದಿಹ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഗിരിദിഹ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Ravindra Kumar Pandey of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 94,738 votes which was 15.30% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 37.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
Giridih Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BLRP
--
--
Ahmad Ansari
UPNS
--
--
Amit Jani
BSP
--
--
Rasul Baksh
ANP
--
--
Chandra Deo Prasad
VSKP
--
--
Jogeshwari Thakur
JHKP (S)
--
--
Madhu Sudan
RPI(A)
--
--
Dwaraka Prasad Lal
JMM
--
--
Jagarnath Mahto
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BMP
--
--
Sohrab Shah
BMFP
--
--
Shibu Singh
IND
--
--
Rajendra Dasaundhi
IND
--
--
Sanjeev Kumar Mahato
IND
--
--
Sunita Tudu
IND
--
--
Simmi Suman
AJSU
--
--
Chandra Prakash Choudhary
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.25% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.98% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Giridih was: Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,11,587 men, 7,00,052 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Giridih Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Giridih is: 24.25 85.9167
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गिरिडीह, झारखंड (Hindi); গিরিডি, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); गिरिडीह, झारखंड (Marathi); ગીરીધીહ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கிரிதிஹ், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); గిరిడీహ్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಗಿರಿದಿಹ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഗിരിദിഹ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results