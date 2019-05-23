English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nellore City Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nellore City (నెల్లూరు సిటీ) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
117. Nellore City is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,38,794 voters of which 1,16,771 are male and 1,21,944 are female and 79 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nellore City, recorded a voter turnout of 65.42%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 57.41% and in 2009, 53.25% of Nellore City's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Anil Kumar Poluboina of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 19,087 votes which was 13.6% of the total votes polled. Anil Kumar Poluboina polled a total of 1,40,310 (33.93%) votes.
PRAP's Mungamuru Sridhara Krishna Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 90 (0.08%) votes. Mungamuru Sridhara Krishna Reddy polled 1,06,389 which was 33.93% of the total votes polled.
Nellore City went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: नेल्लूर शहर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నెల్లూరు సిటీ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Nellore City Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Keathamreddy Vinod Reddy
VCK
--
--
Embeti Jayaraju
PPOI
--
--
Telu. Balaram
RPI(A)
--
--
Shaik. Manjoor
IND
--
--
Chandrasekhar Vinukonda
INC
--
--
Shaik. Fayaz
TDP
--
--
Narayana Ponguru
IND
--
--
Vittapu Lalitharam
IND
--
--
Neella Venkaiah
IND
--
--
Syed Ibrahim
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Kakaraparthi Jaganmohan Rao
YSRCP
--
--
Anil Kumar Poluboina
