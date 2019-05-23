English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhanbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhanbad (धनबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Dhanbad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.31%. The estimated literacy level of Dhanbad is 75.49%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,92,954 votes which was 25.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 31 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 58,047 votes which was 7.13% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 32 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.08% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhanbad was: Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,32,038 men, 8,57,981 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhanbad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dhanbad is: 23.7953 86.431
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धनबाद, झारखंड (Hindi); ধানবাদ, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); धनबाद, झारखंड (Marathi); ધનબાદ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); தன்பாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ధన్ బాద్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಧನ್ಬಾದ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ധൻബാദ്, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Dhanbad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Meghnath Rawani
AITC
--
--
Madhvi Singh
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Siddharth Gautam
PPI(D)
--
--
Deepak Kumar Das
AMB
--
--
Mantosh Kumar Mandal
SUCI
--
--
Ram Lal Mahto
SP
--
--
Meraj Khan
APOI
--
--
Mihir Chandra Mahato
BJP
--
--
Pashupati Nath Singh
IND
--
--
K.C. Singh Raj
IND
--
--
Prem Prakash Paswan
IND
--
--
Umesh Paswan
AIFB
--
--
Heera Lal Shankhvar
BMP
--
--
Sudhir Kumar Mahato
IND
--
--
Bamapada Bauri
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Singh
IND
--
--
Sanjay Paswan
IND
--
--
Varun Kumar
IND
--
--
Lakshmi Devi
INC
--
--
Kirti Azad
