Narasapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Narasapuram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Gooti Durgarao YSRCP -- -- Mudunuri Prasada Raju NSP -- -- Nalli Rajababu PSHP -- -- K. A. Paul SP -- -- T. Rajesh Babu JSP -- -- Bommidi. Nayaker INC -- -- Bommidi Ravi Srinivas TDP -- -- Bandaru Madhava Naidu IND -- -- Gadi Ravi IND -- -- Kadali Venkata Lakshmi IND -- -- Golla Vijayababu IND -- -- Nalli Rajesh NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Metla Ramanjaneyulu BJP -- -- Pulaparthi Venkateswara Rao

58. Narasapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 1,68,122 voters of which 83,683 are male and 84,438 are female and 1 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Narasapuram, recorded a voter turnout of 82.09%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.96% and in 2009, 87.17% of Narasapuram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bandaru Madhava Naidu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 21,712 votes which was 16.71% of the total votes polled. Bandaru Madhava Naidu polled a total of 1,29,913 (50.53%) votes.INC's Mudunuri Prasada Raju won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AGP candidate by a margin of 17325 (14.95%) votes. Mudunuri Prasada Raju polled 1,15,893 which was 50.53% of the total votes polled.Narasapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नरसापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నరసాపురం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).