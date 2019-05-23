Take the pledge to vote

Narasapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narasapuram (నరసాపురం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Narasapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narasapuram (నరసాపురం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
58. Narasapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
This Semi-Urban constituency has 1,68,122 voters of which 83,683 are male and 84,438 are female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Narasapuram, recorded a voter turnout of 82.09%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.96% and in 2009, 87.17% of Narasapuram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Narasapuram Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Gooti Durgarao
YSRCP
--
--
Mudunuri Prasada Raju
NSP
--
--
Nalli Rajababu
PSHP
--
--
K. A. Paul
SP
--
--
T. Rajesh Babu
JSP
--
--
Bommidi. Nayaker
INC
--
--
Bommidi Ravi Srinivas
TDP
--
--
Bandaru Madhava Naidu
IND
--
--
Gadi Ravi
IND
--
--
Kadali Venkata Lakshmi
IND
--
--
Golla Vijayababu
IND
--
--
Nalli Rajesh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Metla Ramanjaneyulu
BJP
--
--
Pulaparthi Venkateswara Rao

In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bandaru Madhava Naidu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 21,712 votes which was 16.71% of the total votes polled. Bandaru Madhava Naidu polled a total of 1,29,913 (50.53%) votes.

INC's Mudunuri Prasada Raju won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AGP candidate by a margin of 17325 (14.95%) votes. Mudunuri Prasada Raju polled 1,15,893 which was 50.53% of the total votes polled.

Narasapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: नरसापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నరసాపురం (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
