Bhimavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhimavaram (భీమవరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
59. Bhimavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,46,342 voters of which 1,20,576 are male and 1,25,662 are female and 104 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Bhimavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 78.05%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.94% and in 2009, 81.28% of Bhimavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anji Babu) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 13,726 votes which was 7.8% of the total votes polled. Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anji Babu) polled a total of 1,75,871 (40.4%) votes.
INC's Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anjibabu) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the IND candidate by a margin of 22099 (13.98%) votes. Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anjibabu) polled 1,58,071 which was 40.4% of the total votes polled.
Bhimavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: भीमवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and భీమవరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Bhimavaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Pawan Kalyan Konidala
TDP
--
--
Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anjibabu)
PPOI
--
--
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi Kancherla
IPBP
--
--
Srinivas Bonthu
IND
--
--
Nalli Rajesh
IND
--
--
Dr. Jalli Venkatesh
YSRCP
--
--
Grandhi Srinivas
BJP
--
--
Kaayitha Surendra
IND
--
--
Mamidi Siva Kumar
IND
--
--
Pawan Kumar Polisetty
IND
--
--
Raisingsun Ganapureddy
IND
--
--
Santhosh Kumar Pentapati
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Addanki Dora Babu
