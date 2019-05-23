Bhimavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bhimavaram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Pawan Kalyan Konidala TDP -- -- Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anjibabu) PPOI -- -- Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi Kancherla IPBP -- -- Srinivas Bonthu IND -- -- Nalli Rajesh IND -- -- Dr. Jalli Venkatesh YSRCP -- -- Grandhi Srinivas BJP -- -- Kaayitha Surendra IND -- -- Mamidi Siva Kumar IND -- -- Pawan Kumar Polisetty IND -- -- Raisingsun Ganapureddy IND -- -- Santhosh Kumar Pentapati NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Addanki Dora Babu

59. Bhimavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,46,342 voters of which 1,20,576 are male and 1,25,662 are female and 104 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Bhimavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 78.05%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.94% and in 2009, 81.28% of Bhimavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anji Babu) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 13,726 votes which was 7.8% of the total votes polled. Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anji Babu) polled a total of 1,75,871 (40.4%) votes.INC's Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anjibabu) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the IND candidate by a margin of 22099 (13.98%) votes. Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anjibabu) polled 1,58,071 which was 40.4% of the total votes polled.Bhimavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: भीमवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and భీమవరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).