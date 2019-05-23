Take the pledge to vote

Ranchi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ranchi (राँची) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
8. Ranchi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 29.97%. The estimated literacy level of Ranchi is 76.88%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Tahal Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,99,303 votes which was 18.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.74% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Subodh Kant Sahay of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13,350 votes which was 1.84% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 26 contestants in 2009.

Ranchi Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RPI(A)
--
--
Amar Kumar Mahto
INC
--
--
Subodh Kant Sahay
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Satish Singh
RJSWP
--
--
Alok Kumar
JHKP
--
--
Parmeshwar Mahto
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Vikas Chandra Sharma
PSS
--
--
Ramjit Mahto
PPI(D)
--
--
Ranjit Mahto
BJP
--
--
Sanjay Seth
IND
--
--
Ram Tahal Choudhary
IND
--
--
Jay Prakash Prasad
IND
--
--
Anjani Pandey
APOI
--
--
Sunita Munda
SUCI
--
--
Sidheshwar Singh
IND
--
--
Jitendra Thakur
IND
--
--
Nand Kishore Yadav
IND
--
--
Rajesh Thapa
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Raju Mahto
BSP
--
--
Bidyadhar Prasad

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.57% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ranchi was: Ram Tahal Choudhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,68,528 men, 7,79,930 women and 1 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ranchi Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Ranchi is: 23.37 85.325

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राँची, झारखंड (Hindi); রাঁচি, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); रांची, झारखंड (Marathi); રાંચી, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ராஞ்சி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాంఛీ, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ರಾಂಚಿ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); റാഞ്ചി, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
