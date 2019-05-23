Ranchi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ranchi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RPI(A) -- -- Amar Kumar Mahto INC -- -- Subodh Kant Sahay Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Satish Singh RJSWP -- -- Alok Kumar JHKP -- -- Parmeshwar Mahto CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Vikas Chandra Sharma PSS -- -- Ramjit Mahto PPI(D) -- -- Ranjit Mahto BJP -- -- Sanjay Seth IND -- -- Ram Tahal Choudhary IND -- -- Jay Prakash Prasad IND -- -- Anjani Pandey APOI -- -- Sunita Munda SUCI -- -- Sidheshwar Singh IND -- -- Jitendra Thakur IND -- -- Nand Kishore Yadav IND -- -- Rajesh Thapa IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar IND -- -- Raju Mahto BSP -- -- Bidyadhar Prasad

8. Ranchi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 29.97%. The estimated literacy level of Ranchi is 76.88%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Tahal Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,99,303 votes which was 18.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.74% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Subodh Kant Sahay of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13,350 votes which was 1.84% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 26 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.57% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ranchi was: Ram Tahal Choudhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,68,528 men, 7,79,930 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ranchi is: 23.37 85.325Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राँची, झारखंड (Hindi); রাঁচি, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); रांची, झारखंड (Marathi); રાંચી, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ராஞ்சி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాంఛీ, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ರಾಂಚಿ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); റാഞ്ചി, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).