Chandauli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandauli (चन्दौली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
76. Chandauli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.39%. The estimated literacy level of Chandauli is 73.09%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1719383 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,56,756 votes which was 15.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.41% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chandauli was: Mahendra Nath Pandey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,87,892 men, 7,05,123 women and 118 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chandauli Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chandauli is: 25.1252 83.2395
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चन्दौली, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); চান্দৌলি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); चन्दौली, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ચંદૌલી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சந்தெளலி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); చండౌలీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಚಂದೌಲಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഛന്ദൗലി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Chandauli Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMSP
--
--
Jangbahadur
SUP
--
--
Krishna Pratap Singh
KSBD
--
--
Byasmuni
ALHP
--
--
Mahendra Pratap Singh
MAP
--
--
Rajesh Vishwakarma
PMSP
--
--
Mahender Yadav
ABP
--
--
Arjun Pandey
SP
--
--
Sanjay Singh Chauhan
JAP
--
--
Shivkanya Kushwaha
SBSP
--
--
Ramgovind
PRJSP
--
--
Shivratri
IND
--
--
Liyakat Ali
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey
