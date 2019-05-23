Kanubari Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

58. Kanubari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Longding district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 11,011 voters of which 5,564 are male and 5,447 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Kanubari, recorded a voter turnout of 86.21%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 92.03% and in 2009, 91.15% of Kanubari's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Newlai Tingkhatra of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 49 votes which was 0.51% of the total votes polled. Newlai Tingkhatra polled a total of 9,582 (53.7%) votes.INC's Newlai Tingkhatra won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the PPA candidate by a margin of 670 (7.4%) votes. Newlai Tingkhatra polled 9,048 which was 53.7% of the total votes polled.Kanubari went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कनूबारी (Hindi), কানুবারি (Bangla), கனுபரி (Tamil), and కనుబరి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).