English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Undi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Undi (ఉండి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Undi (ఉండి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
60. Undi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,19,488 voters of which 1,08,302 are male and 1,11,175 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Undi, recorded a voter turnout of 84.8%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.24% and in 2009, 88.1% of Undi's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 36,231 votes which was 20.77% of the total votes polled. V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) polled a total of 1,74,422 (42.07%) votes.
TDP's V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 15748 (9.73%) votes. V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) polled 1,61,888 which was 42.07% of the total votes polled.
Undi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: उण्डी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఉండి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Undi, recorded a voter turnout of 84.8%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.24% and in 2009, 88.1% of Undi's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Undi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IPBP
--
--
John Raju Daiva Vani Merugu
RPI(A)
--
--
Rudraraju Kasi Annapurna
PPOI
--
--
Sathish Chandra Kumar Alluri
IND
--
--
Pallem Yesu Ratnam
TDP
--
--
Mantena Ramaraju (Kalavapudi Rambabu)
CPI(M)
--
--
Bhupathiraju Balaram
IND
--
--
Prodduvaka Raj Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Gadhiraju Latchiraju
YSRCP
--
--
P.V.L. Narasimha Raju
BJP
--
--
Alluri Venkata Satyanarayana Raju
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 36,231 votes which was 20.77% of the total votes polled. V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) polled a total of 1,74,422 (42.07%) votes.
TDP's V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 15748 (9.73%) votes. V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) polled 1,61,888 which was 42.07% of the total votes polled.
Undi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: उण्डी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఉండి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results