Undi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Undi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IPBP -- -- John Raju Daiva Vani Merugu RPI(A) -- -- Rudraraju Kasi Annapurna PPOI -- -- Sathish Chandra Kumar Alluri IND -- -- Pallem Yesu Ratnam TDP -- -- Mantena Ramaraju (Kalavapudi Rambabu) CPI(M) -- -- Bhupathiraju Balaram IND -- -- Prodduvaka Raj Kumar NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Gadhiraju Latchiraju YSRCP -- -- P.V.L. Narasimha Raju BJP -- -- Alluri Venkata Satyanarayana Raju

60. Undi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,19,488 voters of which 1,08,302 are male and 1,11,175 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Undi, recorded a voter turnout of 84.8%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.24% and in 2009, 88.1% of Undi's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 36,231 votes which was 20.77% of the total votes polled. V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) polled a total of 1,74,422 (42.07%) votes.TDP's V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 15748 (9.73%) votes. V V Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) polled 1,61,888 which was 42.07% of the total votes polled.Undi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: उण्डी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఉండి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).